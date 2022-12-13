AEye promotes T.R. Ramachandran to COO, CEO Blair LaCorte to resign

Dec. 13, 2022 5:39 AM ETAEye, Inc. (LIDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lidar solutions provider AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) has promoted T.R. Ramachandran to the position of chief operating officer to oversee all product execution as the firm ramps product commercialization at scale.
  • Ramachandran, who joined AEye (LIDR) in November 2021 as chief product officer, has been instrumental in AEye's efforts to commercialize and industrialize the company's products for scale.
  • In addition, CEO Blair LaCorte has decided to transition to a more focused role for the company and will be resigning as of February 28, 2023. LaCorte will remain on the company’s board of directors and concentrate on ensuring continuity in leadership.
  • A search for a successor to fill the role of CEO has begin.

