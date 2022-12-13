ImmunoGen, Biosion team up to create antibody-drug conjugates for cancer
Dec. 13, 2022 5:44 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Biosion USA are collaborating to create antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for treating cancer.
- Under the research team up, Biosion will use its proprietary SynTracer high-throughput (HT) endocytosis platform to generate highly selective antibodies to targets chosen by the companies and ImmunoGen will provide its linker-payload technology to create novel ADCs.
- "This collaboration will take advantage of the strengths of each company; ImmunoGen's expertise in linkers and payloads combined with Biosion's SynTracer HT endocytosis platform with the goal of identifying novel treatments for solid tumor cancers," said Biosion President and COO Hugh Davis.
