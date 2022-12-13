S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures gain ahead of November CPI release

Stock index futures were higher Tuesday with the latest inflation data coming as the FOMC starts its two-day meeting.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.5%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.5% were up after solid gains for the major averages in the previous session.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 1 basis point to 3.60% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 2 basis points to 4.38%.

We "don't get many days as important as the next two, and the US CPI today and the FOMC tomorrow are likely to be the difference between a big Santa Claus rally and a visit from Scrooge ahead of Christmas," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "Bear in mind the S&P 500’s best and worst day of the year so far have both come on a CPI day, and it was only last month that the downside surprise triggered a seismic market reaction, leading to the biggest one-day gain for the S&P 500 (+5.54%) since April 2020, and the largest daily decline in the 2yr Treasury yield (-24.7bps) since 2008."

"Since close of business the day before the last release the S&P 500 is +6.46%, 2yr yields -20.4bps, 10yr yields -49.6bps and the USD index (DXY) -5.05%."

The November CPI arrives before the bell with economists expecting a 0.3% monthly gain in the headline and core rates. The core will likely be more market moving.

"The US 2021 transitory inflation was about durable goods," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "This inflation is largely over ... the second wave of US consumer prices was commodity driven. As commodity price changes have slowed, that has contributed less to the headline and core consumer price measure (commodities indirectly appear in core inflation)."

"The third wave is about profit expansion," he said. "Profits have grown faster than wages for seven of the past eight quarters, and at –4% real business compensation rates for workers are the worst on record. Resilient consumer demand (funded by savings and credit card borrowing) allowed firms to expand margins, and customers have been sold a story that the price increases are justified. There is anecdotal evidence that both demand resilience and consumer acceptance of price increases are fading."