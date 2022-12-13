Berkshire Hathaway further trims stake in BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares to 14.95%

Dec. 13, 2022

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has sold 1.33M Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) for HK$267.69M ($34.43M), according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Reuters reported Tuesday.
  • As per the filing, the transaction lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95% on Dec. 8, down from prior 15.07%.
  • Looking at the stock performances over a period of one year, BRK.A gained around 8% whereas BYDDF lost 25% of its value.
  • Earlier this month, the company reported sales growth of ~153% Y/Y for the month of November.
  Earlier this month, the company reported sales growth of ~153% Y/Y for the month of November.

