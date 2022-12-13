AptarGroup realigns two business reporting segments
Dec. 13, 2022 5:59 AM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) realigns two business reporting segments, renamed reporting segments will be Aptar Closures and Aptar Beauty, effective January 1, 2023.
- The new segment structure is designed to streamline operations, improve efficiencies and enable a stronger customer focus across all closure applications.
- Aptar Closures will focus specifically on leveraging the closures platform with an aim of broadening the markets that Aptar serves with these technologies.
- The realignment will also focus and simplify Aptar Beauty and strengthen the Company’s competitive position.
- The company will continue to have three reporting segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures and will disclose the recast historical financials of the new segments before its Q1 2023 results.
