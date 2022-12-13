AptarGroup realigns two business reporting segments

Dec. 13, 2022 5:59 AM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) realigns two business reporting segments, renamed reporting segments will be Aptar Closures and Aptar Beauty, effective January 1, 2023.
  • The new segment structure is designed to streamline operations, improve efficiencies and enable a stronger customer focus across all closure applications.
  • Aptar Closures will focus specifically on leveraging the closures platform with an aim of broadening the markets that Aptar serves with these technologies.
  • The realignment will also focus and simplify Aptar Beauty and strengthen the Company’s competitive position.
  • The company will continue to have three reporting segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures and will disclose the recast historical financials of the new segments before its Q1 2023 results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.