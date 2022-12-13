Photronics GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.12, revenue of $210.3M beats by $0.3M

Dec. 13, 2022 6:03 AM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Photronics press release (NASDAQ:PLAB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $210.3M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.3M.
  • IC revenue was $156.2 million, down 3% sequentially and up 25% compared with the same period of last year
  • FPD revenue was $54.1 million, down 8% sequentially and down 3% compared with the same period of last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $79 million and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $66 million
  • Q1 2023 Guidance: For the first quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $203 million and $213 million vs consensus of $209M and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.40 and $0.48 per diluted share vs consensus of $0.46.

