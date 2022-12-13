Qiagen's test gets FDA nod for companion diagnostic to Mirati's cancer drug Krazati

Dec. 13, 2022 6:07 AM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN), MRTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Qiagen's (NYSE:QGEN) therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit as a companion diagnostic test to Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Krazati which was approved yesterday to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Qiagen said the tissue based KRAS test identifies patients with NSCLC that have a KRAS G12C mutation, who may benefit from treatment with Krazati (adagrasib).
  • Yesterday, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Krazati to treat adult patients with with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
  • The companies had announced their cooperation in May 2021.
  • Qiagen noted that it was the fourth approval of its therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR kit, adding to the existing 3 therapies already indicated in the label for use in NSCLC and colorectal cancer
  • MRTX +15.79% to $47.95 premarket Dec. 13

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.