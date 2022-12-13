New Flyer selects Modine battery management system for Xcelsior CHARGE NG All-Electric Bus
Dec. 13, 2022 6:19 AM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) announced that leading global bus manufacturer, New Flyer of America, has selected the Company's EVantage Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) in New Flyer's zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit bus model.
- New Flyer is a subsidiary of NFI Group, a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions.
- "At New Flyer, we design our products to leverage common platforms and technologies. As a long-trusted supplier for our internal combustion platforms, Modine now delivers a battery thermal management solution aligned with the operational needs of our electric transit bus platform. The EVantage BTMS provides dependability for our customers while meeting our environmental and cooling load requirements. We are proud to collaborate with Modine in building the future of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions." said David White, Executive Vice President of Supply Management, NFI.
