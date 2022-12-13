HGER, GDIV, and WINN transfer to NYSE from NYSE Arca
Dec. 13, 2022 6:34 AM ETWINN, HGER, GDIVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Harbor Capital Advisors announced that they will be transferring the following ETFs Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER), Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV), Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) to the NYSE, effective January 2, 2023.
- The funds will all keep the same ticker symbols and the funds’ shareholders are not anticipated to be impacted during the transfer.
- “We are absolutely thrilled to have HGER, GDIV, and WINN move to the NYSE in January. This migration represents Harbor’s and NYSE’s unwavering commitment to an exceptional investment and execution experience. Harbor has a tradition of superior due diligence, and we believe the NYSE bringing more human intervention and oversight with the Designated Market Maker DMM system back into the experience is a tremendous step forward for ETF traders and shareholders,” said Steve Cook, Head of ETFs at Harbor Capital Advisors.
