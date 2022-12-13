Nestle is one of the first major companies to make post-war factory investment in Ukraine

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) plans to invest in a new production facility in the western part of Ukraine.

The $42.9M investment will be for a new production facility in Smolyhiv in the Volyn region. The company will use the site to boost production of cold sauces, seasonings, soups and instant food for both the domestic market and markets in Europe.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is looking to create a food and culinary hub at the site to ensure incremental jobs and serving the needs of Ukrainians and all European citizens with high quality products.

Of note, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is one of only a handful of international companies to announce new investments in Ukraine since the war with Russia began in February of last year.

"This is an important move for Nestlé, taken in a very challenging time for the country," stated Nestle exec Alessandro Zanelli.

