Tandem Diabetes Care to acquire Swiss insulin patch pump developer
Dec. 13, 2022 6:44 AM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has agreed to acquire Swiss insulin patch pump developer, AMF Medical for CHF 62.4M in cash due at closing.
- The agreement covers a previous strategic investment of CHF 8M paid in the third quarter of 2022 and additional contingent earnout payments of up to CHF 129.6M, payable upon the achievement of certain milestones.
- AMF Medical is currently developing Sigi Patch Pump, an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges and its compatibility with automated insulin delivery technology.
- This proprietary solution is expected to expand Tandem’s type 1 and type 2 addressable market opportunities, expedite time-to-market for a patch pump in Tandem’s portfolio of technology offerings and provide a path for channel expansion and increased customer access.
- The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2023.
Comments