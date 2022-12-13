Electronic Transaction Consultants, part of Quarterhill signs contract with Alameda electronic toll system integration
- Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) announces that the Alameda County Transportation Commission has signed a contract with Electronic Transaction Consultants or ETC, a Quarterhill company, for the implementation and operation of the electronic toll system integration services for the I-680 Express Lanes.
- The initial term of the contract is 10 years with options for up to four additional years of operations and maintenance. Excluding option years, the base contract is valued at ~C$80M.
- Over the course of the contract, ETC will deliver a new toll system for the I-680 Express Lanes, implementing ETC's next-generation express lane toll management system to improve mobility and alleviate congestion along the corridor.
