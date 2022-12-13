Calliditas, Viatris sign license deal for kidney disease drug Nefecon in Japan
Dec. 13, 2022 6:55 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT), VTRSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Calliditas (NASDAQ:CALT) signed a licensing agreement with Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) to register and commercialize Nefecon in Japan for treating chronic autoimmune kidney disease Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN).
- Under the agreement, Sweden-based Calliditas is entitled receive $20M upfront upon signing and up to an additional $80M in development and commercialization milestones. Viatris will also pay mid-teens percentage royalties on net sales, the companies.
- IgAN is a disease which occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys. This leads to inflammation which can hamper the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood.
- "We look forward to working in close collaboration to pursue a Japanese marketing authorization with the goal of bringing the first ever medication designed specifically to target the origin of the disease to Japanese IgAN patients as soon as possible," said Calliditas CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.
- CALT +2.98% to $19 premarket
