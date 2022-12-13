Alaska Air guides strong for 2023, plans to resume buybacks

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) drifted higher in early trading on Tuesday after the airline company posted a guidance update.

Q4 capacity is expected to be down 7% to 9% compared to 2019 vs. a prior forecast for down 7% to 10%. The carrier said it expects Q4 revenue growth of +13 to +14% vs. 2019 to ~$2.52B to 2.54B vs. $2.53B consensus.

Alaska Air (ALK) noted demand for travel over the Thanksgiving holiday and throughout Q4 has been robust.

"While we experienced several days of snow in the Pacific Northwest during late November and early December, we minimized impact to our guests and our fourth quarter results by proactively reducing our flight schedule. The reduced schedule had less than a point of impact to capacity in the quarter."

Looking ahead to 2023, ALK said it expects to expand pre-tax margins and to grow capacity between 8% and 10% year over year. The growth rate assumes continued delivery of new aircraft on schedule, with approximately half of the growth due to up-gauging to larger Boeing MAX aircraft and flying longer average distances, and the balance from greater departure volumes. Given the timing of aircraft deliveries and transition training constraints in early 2023, ALK expect to reach pre-pandemic capacity levels in late Q1 of 2023. After that, ALK expects growth to ramp in the second half of the year as long as demand stays strong.

"With our fleet transitions nearing completion and labor deals in place, we look forward to increasing productivity and fleet utility to improve our unit cost trajectory in 2023. As such, we expect full year 2023 unit costs to be down 1% to 3% compared to 2022."

Notably, Alaska Air (ALK) said it plans to resume buybacks in the early part of 2023.

Shares of ALK were up 0.55% premarket to $46.00 at 6:52 a.m. on Tuesday. For the year, ALK is down 15.39%.