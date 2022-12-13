Babcock & Wilcox secures $20M contract for ash-handling technologies to reduce power plant’s environmental impact
Dec. 13, 2022 6:59 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $20M to design and supply ash-handling and conveying technologies for a power plant in North America.
- The equipment is designed to assist the plant operator to reduce the environmental impact of the plant and compliance with emissions regulations.
- B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply four state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) systems designed to meet effluent limitation guidelines and coal combustion residuals requirements.
- The company also will supply two tube conveyors for the project. The SGC systems will be manufactured in B&W’s Lancaster, Ohio, facility.
