Babcock & Wilcox secures $20M contract for ash-handling technologies to reduce power plant’s environmental impact

Dec. 13, 2022 6:59 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for more than $20M to design and supply ash-handling and conveying technologies for a power plant in North America.
  • The equipment is designed to assist the plant operator to reduce the environmental impact of the plant and compliance with emissions regulations.
  • B&W Environmental will design, manufacture and supply four state-of-the-art Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) systems designed to meet effluent limitation guidelines and coal combustion residuals  requirements.
  • The company also will supply two tube conveyors for the project. The SGC systems will be manufactured in B&W’s Lancaster, Ohio, facility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.