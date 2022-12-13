United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced an agreement to buy up to 200 787 Dreamliners on Tuesday while outlining ambitious capital expenditure aims.

As anticipated, the airline inked a deal for triple-digit purchases of Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft as part of its United Next plan. The carrier anticipates delivery of the new planes between 2024 and 2032 update the model as the delivery timeline progresses. Additionally, United exercised options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026 and ordered 56 MAX aircraft for delivery between 2027 and 2028.

The new aircraft will replace older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 aircraft still in use by the airline. These models will be completely removed from service by 2030. Rounding out upgrades of the major airline’s fleet, United announced that it will “retrofit 100% of its mainline, narrow-body planes with its signature interior” by the close of 2025.

"United emerged from the pandemic as the world's leading global airline and the flag carrier of the United States," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "This order further solidifies our lead and creates new opportunities for our customers, employees and shareholders by accelerating our plan to connect more people to more places around the globe and deliver the best experience in the sky."

The upgrade of planes was signaled as a driver of hiring for the airline into 2023. Management said that the airline has hired about 15K individuals in 2022 and plans to hire 15K more in 2023. This includes significant hiring of pilots with aims to add 2.5K pilots in 2023 and 10K by the close of the decade.

Capital expenditures for 2023 and 2024 are slated to hit $9B and $11B, respectively, based upon the fleet update and hiring push.

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) slipped 1.67% in premarket trading on Tuesday. Boeing (BA) stock rose 2.38% on light premarket volume.

Read more on the finalized agreement.