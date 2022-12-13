Fire & Flower GAAP EPS of -$0.62, revenue of $43.8M beats by $12.73M
Dec. 13, 2022 7:04 AM ETFire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF), FAF:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Fire & Flower press release (OTCQX:FFLWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62.
- Revenue of $43.8M (-3.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.73M.
- Average annual sales per store increase of 15% from previous quarter and gross margin increase (from 24% to 27%) driven by our Spark Perks™ member pricing program and evolving merchandise strategy
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $2.8 million, an improvement of 53.4% from the prior quarter
- Significant sequential growth of 55% in the Hifyre digital business segment with revenue of $3.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022
- Improvement in year-over-year same stores sales, continuing the positive retail trend enabled by our Spark Perks member pricing program
