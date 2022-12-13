Fire & Flower GAAP EPS of -$0.62, revenue of $43.8M beats by $12.73M

  • Fire & Flower press release (OTCQX:FFLWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62.
  • Revenue of $43.8M (-3.5% Y/Y) beats by $12.73M.
  • Average annual sales per store increase of 15% from previous quarter and gross margin increase (from 24% to 27%) driven by our Spark Perks™ member pricing program and evolving merchandise strategy
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $2.8 million, an improvement of 53.4% from the prior quarter
  • Significant sequential growth of 55% in the Hifyre digital business segment with revenue of $3.0 million, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022
  • Improvement in year-over-year same stores sales, continuing the positive retail trend enabled by our Spark Perks member pricing program

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.