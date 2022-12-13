PREIT receives approvals for 460 Apartments and 165 room hotel at Springfield Town Center
Dec. 13, 2022 7:10 AM ETPennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) has obtained unanimous approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of 460 apartments and a 165-room hotel, paving the way for the sale of the land parcels both of which are under agreement of sale.
A key part of PREIT's capital plan, the sale of these parcels is expected to generate ~$20M for PREIT, in addition to the $112M in proceeds the Company has raised from asset sales in 2022.
The company expects to close on these sales at Springfield Town Center in Q2 2023 and has another $120M of asset sales in the pipeline.
