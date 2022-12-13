Stellantis recalls 1.25M pickup trucks over tailgate issue
Dec. 13, 2022 7:15 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has issued a recall for around 1.25M pickup trucks over issues related to its tailgates.
- The automaker is recalling Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2019 to 2022 model years after finding that striker plates on the models may not be lined up right to allow complete closure, leading to unexpected opening and cargo spill.
- Most of the recalled trucks are in North America. Stellantis says it is not aware of any related crashes or injuries.
- Customers will be notified about the issue starting Jan. 27, 2023. The affected models will be sent to dealers for tailgate striker alignment and adjustment if necessary.
- Pickups with "multi-function tailgates," the Ram 1500 Classic, and trucks with sensors that alert drivers to unsecured tailgates are not affected by the recall, the company says.
- Shares of Stellantis (STLA) were up marginally before the market open on Tuesday.
