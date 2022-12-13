American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) announced the appointment of Devon May to replace current CFO Derek Kerr in the new year.

Effective January 1, May will take up the CFO mantle while Kerr moves to a new role as Vice Chair, President of American Eagle and Strategic Advisor where he will head American’s Regional and Cargo teams and serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

“Derek Kerr is quite simply the best CFO in the history of the airline industry,” CEO Robert Isom said. “He is a great friend and has been a trusted advisor throughout my career, and his 20-year stint as CFO of America West, US Airways and American is unparalleled. He was instrumental in bringing together American and US Airways and ensuring American remained on solid footing during the global pandemic.”

May brings two decades of airline experience to the firm mainly through firms acquired by American in America West and US Airways.

Shares of American Airlines traded largely flat in premarket action on Tuesday.

