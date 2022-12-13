The Ford (NYSE:F) beat out the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Ram 2500 and Toyota Tundra to win the Motor Trend Truck of the Year award. The model was the first electric vehicle to win by the model of the year distinction by an unanimous vote.

The publication said the Ford F-150 Lightning successfully bridges the gulf between the powertrain of the future and the pickup of today in a way no other electric vehicle truck on the market has accomplished. The F-150 Lightning was also noted for a trove of engineering accomplishments, including independent rear suspension allows the truck to ride as well as any other full-size pickup and handling improved compared to a standard F-150 thanks in part to the low center of gravity from the battery location.

On performance: "Towing aside, the Lightning performs its intended functions better than any other F-150 model. It drives better both empty and loaded down with cargo, it's more efficient, and it's significantly cheaper to charge on home or business 240-volt power than a gas-powered truck is to fuel. It has significantly more lockable storage and can export 25 percent more power through its 120-volt and 240-volt outlets than any other F-150. When not loaded down, its range and charging speed are as good as the competition, and its route planner for road-trip charging is excellent."

On value: "Dual-motor all-wheel drive is standard on every truck, along with an electronically locking rear differential. Eight 120-volt outlets are included to power your job site, and every F-150 Lightning comes in the four-door SuperCrew cab style for maximum space while hauling co-workers. Elsewhere inside, the pickup features a standard 12.0-inch infotainment screen with built-in navigation and route-planning software to keep the truck charged on longer trips, plus the Co-Pilot 360 2.0 safety features. The truck also features a full center console and front bucket seats on all models."

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) were up 0.37% in premarket trading on Tuesday to $13.51 vs. the 52-week trading range of $10.61 to $25.87.