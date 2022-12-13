RemeGen's RC118 gets 2 FDA orphan drug designations for gastric, pancreatic cancer

Dec. 13, 2022 7:25 AM ETRemegen Co Ltd. ADR (REGMY), REGMFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted two two orphan drug designations (ODD) to RemeGen's (OTCPK:REGMF) (OTCPK:REGMY) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) RC118 for injection for gastric cancer (including gastroesophageal junction cancer) and pancreatic cancer.
  • The Chinese company said RC118 is its latest ADC used to treat patients with solid tumors positive for Claudin 18.2 expressions.
  • RemeGen noted that this marks its fourth orphan drug status having previously been granted ODD for Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) and Telitacicept (RC18) earlier this year.
  • The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.