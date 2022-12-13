Lion Electric stock tumbles after pricing US$50M securities offering
Dec. 13, 2022 7:24 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) shares plunged 15% premarket after the commercial vehicles maker priced its ~US$50M marketed public offering of 19,685,040 units at US$2.54/unit.
- Each unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the company at an exercise price of US$2.80/warrant share for a period of five years following the closing of the offering.
- Underwriters have been granted 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 2,952,755 additional units at a price of US$2.54/unit, representing in the aggregate 15% of the total number of units to be sold pursuant to the offering.
- Net proceeds will be used to strengthen financial position and pursue growth strategy, including the company's capacity expansion projects in Joliet, Illinois and Mirabel, Québec.
- Offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2022.
