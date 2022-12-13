Oracle rises as analysts praise revenue growth, but highlight concerns over free cash flow

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares rose nearly 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the tech giant posted second-quarter results that boosted by strong cloud growth, but several Wall Street analysts highlight concerns over the company's free cash flow.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who has an equal-weight rating on Oracle (ORCL) and a $90 price target, noted that with "accelerating" constant currency revenue growth and strong license and hardware results, the company "continues to defy a weakening macro backdrop."

However, the continued increase in spending for the cloud infrastructure business is something that hit free cash flow growth and something that investors should pay attention to.

"Further ramping capex spend in service of the [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure] business continues to exert pressure on Oracle's free cash flow despite a strong Q2 revenue and bookings result," Weiss wrote in a note to clients.

During the quarter, free cash flow was $1.586B and trailing 12-month free cash flow was $8.395B, up 18% year-over-year, but "down significantly adjusting for last year's litigation settlement."

Weiss also noted that despite the strength in cloud during the quarter and the solid implied third-quarter guidance, fiscal 2023 may be a bit mixed.

"Bottom-line, with investors looking for big Cloud deals (which happened), aggressive expense reductions at Cerner (which will take time) and a durable back-office application story (which was steady) to yield upside in Q2, coming out of the quarter with in-line Cloud revenues and no change in [fiscal 2023] earnings may be a bit underwhelming," Weiss wrote. "That said, Oracle is putting up more proof points around the durability of double-digit [constant currency] topline growth (like mid-teens organic [constant currency] cRPO growth) and the momentum in [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure] , however, given the resulting margin."

On the company's earnings call, Oracle (ORCL) issued guidance for the third-quarter that implies $12.42B in revenue. Adjusted earnings are forecast to be between $1.17 and $1.21 per share.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills, who has a neutral rating and raised his price target to $95, was positive on the continued strength in the cloud, however worries over free cash flow were also raised, as the analyst expects a compound annual growth rate of -2% over the next five years in free cash flow.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead called the second-quarter results "generally solid," aided by the strong organic growth, especially considering the tough macroeconomic environment. However, there was some decline in software-as-a-service segment and with margins and free cash flow under pressure, it bears watching.

"The $2.4b in capex (way above our $1.7b estimate and expected to remain at this level) is materially pressuring cash flow," Keirstead wrote. The analyst now expects fiscal adjusted earnings per share to be $4.87, down from a prior view of $4.89 and free cash flow to be $7.4B, down from a prior view of $11B.

Last week, Oracle (ORCL) received a piece of the U.S. Defense Department's $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, surprising some analysts.