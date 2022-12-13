UserTesting announces expiration of "go-shop" period for $1.3B buyout deal

Dec. 13, 2022 7:49 AM ETUserTesting, Inc. (USER)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

UserTesting corporate headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UserTesting (NYSE:USER) announced on Tuesday the expiration of "go-shop" period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement with private equity firms Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners.
  • The digital customer insight company is to be sold to the PE firms in an all-cash transaction that values UserTesting at approximately $1.3B. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by UserTesting (USER) shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.
  • Upon closing of the transaction, UserTesting’s (USER) common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
  • The go-shop period expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 10, 2022. During the period, UserTesting (USER) did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals from any third party.
  • USER shares are down ~2% premarket

