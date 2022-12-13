Lufthansa lifts earnings forecasts, anticipates record results

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) expects 2022 to be a banner year despite concerns on European consumer spending.

The German carrier said that it “continues to see strong demand for air travel” with both October and November exceeding prior expectations. This trend bodes well for the coming months as well, according to the airline. The Group therefore expects to be able to generate Adjusted EBIT of around €1.5B for the full year, up from €1B in previous forecasts.

“Average yields in the passenger business remain well above pre-crisis level,” the company added in a statement. “Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik are expected to achieve record results in the current financial year.”

