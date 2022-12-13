TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) agreed Tuesday to sell G2 Web Services, Lundquist Consulting, and Fintellix India Private Limited to an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management for $176M in cash and and a note, as it divests some businesses it acquired when it bought Verisk Financial Services in April 2022 for $515M.

TransUnion acquired Verisk Financial Services for its database of card and deposit transactions and the related advisory services it provides to TRU's major markets. At about that time, TRU said it would keep Argus Information & Advisory Services and Commerce Signals and divest the other businesses acquired in the transaction.

The company said it expects to use the net cash proceeds to pre-pay debt. Stellex is paying for the businesses with $104M of cash and a $72M note receivable with up to three years in duration.

G2, LCI, and Fintellix focus on deploying data-driven solutions to provide mission-critical risk, fraud mitigation and regulatory compliance services to clients in the financial and digital commerce sectors.

TransUnion (TRU) targets closing the transaction by the end of the year.

The company also said Argus is performing in line with expectations, with 4% revenue growth in Q2 and Q3 2022 along with adjusted EBITDA margin in the low-30s, excluding integration costs.

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi sees a favorable risk/reward setup for TransUnion (TRU) as its shares fell to support in October.