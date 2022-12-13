Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares dropped ~2% pre-market Tuesday after the company set its 2023 earnings guidance below Street forecasts ahead of a conference call with investors and media personnel on Monday.

However, Indianapolis, Indiana-based pharma giant reaffirmed its 2022 guidance indicating $28.5B – $29.0B revenue and $7.70 – $7.85 adj. earnings per share for the year, including ~78% of adj. gross margin.

The company expects its 2023 revenue and adj. earnings per share to reach $30.3B – $30.8B and $8.10 – $8.30 compared to ~$30.1B and $9.06 in the consensus, respectively. Gross margin for 2023 is anticipated to stand at ~77% on a GAAP basis and ~79% on an adj. basis.

Eli Lilly (LLY) highlighted forex headwinds, the loss of COVID-19 antibody revenue, and lower revenue from lung cancer therapy Alimta due to the loss of patent exclusivity as factors hurting 2023 revenue growth.

As for the pipeline, the company expects to begin Phase 3 clinical trials next year for retatrutide injection in obesity and oral therapy orforglipron in type 2 diabetes and obesity. Key readouts for 2023 include Phase 3 data for Lilly's (LLY) investigational Alzheimer's therapy, donanemab, and Crohn's disease therapy mirikizumab.

Read: Eli Lilly (LLY) and its rival for weight loss therapies Novo Nordisk (NVO) are unlikely to cede leadership in the market for obesity and diabetes drugs despite promising early-stage data from Amgen (AMGN), Bank of America argued last week.