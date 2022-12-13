EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) announced the launch of a new electric vehicle charging discount program for rideshare drivers on the Lyft (LYFT) platform.

The company said the expansion of EVgo (EVGO) and Lyft’s collaboration demonstrates the companies’ shared commitment to achieving mass EV adoption and increases access to convenient fast charging infrastructure for rideshare drivers.

The program allows drivers on the Lyft platform in certain markets with Lyft Gold and Platinum status to save up to 45% on session costs over EVgo's (EVGO) standard Pay As You Go rates. In addition, drivers with Lyft will enjoy waived monthly fees at EVgo’s more than 850 fast charging locations nationwide.

EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi said the company looks forward to helping all drivers on the Lyft platform save on fast charging with EVgo and get back on the road quickly.

The new EV charging discount program with Lyft arrives shortly after recent enhancements to the EVgo network, including the availability of EVgo Autocharge+, which enables drivers to initiate a charging session by simply plugging in.

Shares of EVGO moved up 2.55% in premarket trading on Tuesday to vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.28 to $14.23.