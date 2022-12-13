WEC Energy raises dividend by 7.2% to $0.78, introduces EPS outlook for 2023

Dec. 13, 2022 8:14 AM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) declares $0.78/share quarterly dividend, 7.2% increase from prior dividend of $0.73.
  • Forward yield 3.19%
  • Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 14; ex-div Feb. 13.
  • "The board's review today is consistent with our ongoing plan targeting a dividend payout ratio of 65 to 70 percent of earnings," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman.
  • The company introduced earnings guidance for 2023, expected to be in a range of $4.58 to $4.62 per share vs. consensus of $4.61.
