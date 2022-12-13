Marker Therapeutics to raise funds via $25M share sale
Dec. 13, 2022 8:02 AM ETMarker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Immuno-oncology company Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) has entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, under which the latter will purchase up to $25M of shares of the company's common stock over a 24-month period.
- Marker (MRKR) anticipates using proceeds from sales of shares to advance the Phase 2 ARTEMIS trial of its lead product candidate in post-transplant AML, MT-401, its clinical programs in lymphoma and pancreatic cancer, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- MRKR shares were up 9% premarket on Tuesday
