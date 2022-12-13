4 stocks to watch on Tuesday: Oracle, Boeing and more

Dec. 13, 2022 8:10 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)BA, ABM, UALBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Inflation data will set the tone for Tuesday's action, as investors receive the latest reading on consumer prices. Meanwhile, Wall Street will look forward to the Federal Reserve decision, set to be announced on Wednesday. Here are some stocks to watch on Tuesday:

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) rose in premarket trading following the release of its quarterly report. The enterprise software maker topped projections on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue that climbed almost 19% from last year to reach nearly $12.3B. Shares climbed about 3% before the opening bell.
  • Boeing (BA) showed strength in premarket trading following an announcement that United Airlines (UAL) has agreed to buy up to up to 200 787 Dreamliners. The new airplanes are set for delivery between 2024 and 2032.
  • Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX (FTT-USD), has been arrested in the Bahamas after U.S. authorities filed criminal charges stemming from the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Bankman-Fried.
  • ABM Industries (ABM) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. Earnings at the provider of facility solutions are forecast to rise to $0.88 per share, with revenue projected to advance 16% to $1.96B.

For more on the current market, Franklin Templeton Investments outlines ways to interpret mixed economic signals.

