Mullen stock gains as the automotive firm signs first U.S. dealer partner

Dec. 13, 2022 8:11 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has signed Randy Marion Automotive Group as its first U.S. dealer partner.
  • Randy Marion will serve as the first dealer group partner for the automotive firm's commercial EV lineup, which is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023.
  • Mullen’s (MULN) commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products.
  • Shares of Mullen's (MULN) were up 10% on Tuesday premarket
  • Read more on Mullen's (MULN) I-GO distribution deal with Ireland's Newgate Motor

