Mullen stock gains as the automotive firm signs first U.S. dealer partner
Dec. 13, 2022 8:11 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has signed Randy Marion Automotive Group as its first U.S. dealer partner.
- Randy Marion will serve as the first dealer group partner for the automotive firm's commercial EV lineup, which is set to launch in the U.S. in 2023.
- Mullen’s (MULN) commercial EV lineup includes Class 1-3 cargo van and cab chassis offerings and Bollinger Motors Class 4-6 chassis products.
- Shares of Mullen's (MULN) were up 10% on Tuesday premarket
