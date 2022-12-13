SpaceX's (SPACE) valuation has taken a step back from November projections, according to Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with the matter, insider shares of the private company are on offer for $77 per share. That price values the Elon Musk-led company at about $140B.

That level is reeled in slightly from the $150B valuation reported in November, but still above the $125B valuation in May and the about $100B valuation reported in late 2021. The new figure also nearly doubles the $74B valuation reached by the rocket company in February 2021.

According to NBC News, NASA chief Bill Nelson reached out to SpaceX to ensure that Elon Musk’s increased attention to Twitter (TWTR) will not impact the public-private cooperation. He indicated that he was indeed reassured by COO Gwynne Shotwell.

“I hugged her with a smile on my face, because I know she is running that thing. She’s running SpaceX,” Nelson told reporters.

