Pinterest rises as Piper Sandler upgrades, citing 'multiple tailwinds' heading into 2023

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday as Piper Sandler upgraded the social network, citing "multiple tailwinds" going into 2023, independent of the advertising market.

Analyst Thomas Champion moved his rating on Pinterest (PINS) to overweight from neutral and bumped his price target to $30 from $25, noting that the company is likely to benefit from an improved advertising product and rising market share, as well as better trends for monthly active users and rising margins.

"We like the new leadership, investor activism, and we see a buyback coming," Champion wrote in a note to clients. "The lows are likely already in."

Delving deeper, Champion added that Pinterest (PINS) is likely to see increased ad share in 2023 as it is the only advertiser to see year-over-year improvements in return on investment, targeting and measurement. It may also benefit from any advertising fallout at Twitter (TWTR), as Pinterest (PINS) saw strengthening trends in CPM in November.

The analyst also noted that after five quarters of monthly active user declines, Pinterest (PINS) finally added 3M MAUs in the U.S. and Canada in the third-quarter, with the trend likely continuing in the fourth-quarter. Demographics continue to look better, as Piper Sandler's teenager survey showed usage climbed to roughly 37% in the fall of 2022, a new record.

Champion also pointed out that new Pinterest (PINS) CEO Bill Ready is likely to boost margins, as the company recently underwent a layoff.

Lastly, it's likely that a stock buyback is coming in Champion's opinion, as Pinterest (PINS) had $2.7B in cash at the end of the third-quarter and with an estimated $500M in free cash flow coming in 2023, the company is "sufficiently profitable and over-capitalized."

Earlier this month, Pinterest (PINS) entered into a long-term cooperation deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management.

Analysts are largely bullish on Pinterest (PINS). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates PINS a HOLD.