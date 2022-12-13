Nano cap biotech OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) added ~111% pre-market Tuesday after the company said its Unyvero UTI Panel, a molecular test designed to detect microbes linked to urinary tract infections, reached the primary endpoint in a clinical trial.

The trial was designed to compare the performance of the Unyvero UTI Panel in detecting UTI based on more than 1,800 urine samples collected at 4 U.S. clinical trial sites.

According to the company, its topline data indicated that the Unyvero UTI Panel reached the study's primary endpoint, demonstrating a weighted average sensitivity of 96.4% and an overall weighted average specificity of 97.4%, compared to the standard of care.

"Now that we have unblinded the results, we are excited to proceed with our in-depth analysis and compile the data submission to the FDA over the next few months," Chief Operating Officer of OpGen (OPGN) Johannes Bacher remarked.

The company intends to present the data at a future medical event and submit the data for peer-reviewed publication. OpGen (OPGN) also expects to use data to prepare a De Novo request package for submission to the FDA.

Today's rally comes at a time when the company has lost more than 90% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.