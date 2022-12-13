U.S. Bancorp upgraded to Outperform at KBW on 'deep discount' to historical value

KBW analyst David Konrad upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday to Outperform from Market Perform on prospects that its "deep discount" to historical valuations could "collapse with improved visibility of earnings power and capital generation."

That gap versus historical valuation is represented partly by USB's 4% discount on price-to-tangible book value vs. peers compared with a 55% historical premium, the analyst wrote in a note.

Konrad justified his bullish coverage with several other catalysts that are expected to drive improved valuation for the future, including: "market underestimating the earnings power of Union Bank given higher rates since the deal was announced; 3) heavy market concerns about proforma capital levels; and 4) the stock has historically widened its valuation to the group in recessionary periods."

In turn, he raised his 2023 earnings estimate by $0.41 to $5.61 a share, compared with the $4.99 average Wall Street consensus. For 2024, he expects EPS to be $5.55, climbing $0.30 from the prior estimate, compared with the $5.42 consensus.

The Quant system, meanwhile, screened USB's Valuation Grade as a B-, with the poorest marks in price-to-book and adjusted price-earnings-growth.

USB inched up 0.1% in premarket trading.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha viewed USB as a Buy as its Union Bank acquisition is expected to realize the regional lender $900M in annual cost synergies.