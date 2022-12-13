vTv Therapeutics names Steven Tuch as CFO
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) has appointed biotech industry veteran Steven Tuch as CFO, effective immediately.
- Tuch has over 20 years of financial and business development experience with multiple life science companies through various stages of financial planning and development. Prior to joining vTv, he served as head of corporate development at Rallybio.
- Commenting on the appointment, Paul Sekhri, president and CEO of vTv Therapeutics, said: "Steven's success in capital raising and business development, combined with his range of work in the life science and healthcare industry, makes us confident that he is an excellent fit for the position and our needs. We anticipate that he will play a pivotal role as we actively prepare to initiate, then execute on, our Phase 3 trials for our lead drug candidate, TTP399. On behalf of our board and executive team, I welcome Steven to vTv."
