Dec. 13, 2022 8:32 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) fell 3.3% in premarket trading after a 60 million share block trade was priced at $15.28 a share.
  • The 60 million shares is being offered via Morgan Stanley, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. The deal was said to be upsized from 40 millions shares. The price represents a 4.6% discount to the Monday close.
  • In late October the PG&E Fire Victim Trust said it sold 35 million shares of PG&E stock as it worked to compensate the victims of fires in Northern California from 2015 to 2018. The sale followed the sale of the same number of shares in early October.
  • PG&E (PCG) short intertest is 6.6%.

