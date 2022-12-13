SaverOne bags follow-on contract with ReadyMix Industries after trial
Dec. 13, 2022 8:35 AM ETSVREBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SaverOne (SVRE) announced that following an initial successful trial earlier this year among a small group of trucks, company has received an expanded order for a further 25 cement trucks from ReadyMix Industries (Israel).
- Mr. Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne commented, "This follow-on order marks an increasingly successful part of our strategy and we are now at the stage where our initial trials are turning into larger initial orders. Over the past year, we have been focused on initial penetrations at local subsidiaries of global companies with large fleets, all representing significant potential for SaverOne. We are now beginning to realize that potential. Looking ahead to 2023, we believe that we are well positioned to grow expand our relationships with existing customers- both locally and internationally, as well as penetrate new customers around the world."
