NVTA, SDGR and TOPS among pre market gainers
- Netcapital (NCPL) +122% on Q2 results.
- Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) +28% on data for acute myeloid leukemia candidate.
- MamaMancini's (MMMB) +28% on Q3 results.
- ACM Research (ACMR) +28% expands into chemical vapor deposition market to support logic & memory manufacturing.
- Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) +24%.
- MediaCo Holding (MDIA) +23%.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) +20% announces initiation of first-In-human, open label, dose escalation and expansion multicenter phase 1 clinical trial of Decoy20 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Wave Life Sciences (WVE) +15%. and GSK Announce collaboration to drive discovery and development of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics focusing on novel genetic targets.
- Erasca (ERAS) +13% announces FDA clearance of IND application for CNS-Penetrant KRAS G12C Inhibitor ERAS-3490 in KRAS G12C-mutated advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- Nuwellis (NUWE) +11% announces data supporting lower heart failure hospitalizations and readmissions With Aquadex.
- Eyenovia (EYEN) +11% announces FDA acceptance of new drug application for MydComb for in-office pupil dilation.
- New Fortress Energy (NFE) +11% revises dividend policy.
- Virax Biolabs (VRAX) +10%.
- Schrodinger (SDGR) +9%.
- Lufax Holding (LU) +8%.
- Tuniu (TOUR) +8%.
- Moderna (MRNA) +8% as mRNA vaccine/Keytruda combo shows promise in skin cancer trial.
- Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) +9% Agilent's liquid biopsy test gets FDA nod for companion diagnostic test to Mirati's Krazati.
- 111 (YI) +7%.
- Invitae (NVTA) +7%.
- Photronics (PLAB) +7% on Q4 results.
- Golden Sun Education (GSUN) +5%.
- Top Ships (TOPS) +5%.
