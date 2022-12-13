Used car and truck prices marked another sequential decline on Tuesday, continuing a trend downward from a summer peak.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index for used cars and trucks fell 2.9% sequentially in November, accelerating from 1.1% and 2.4% declines in September and October. The index has declined for 5 straight months and is now 3.3% below 2021 levels.

The used car and truck index is the only category to fall from 2021 on an unadjusted basis.

