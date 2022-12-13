Used car and truck prices continue to tumble in latest CPI report

Dec. 13, 2022

Car parked at parking lot of the airport for rental. Aerial view of car parking lot of the airport. Used luxury car for sale and rental service. Automobile parking space. Car dealership concept.

Fahroni

Used car and truck prices marked another sequential decline on Tuesday, continuing a trend downward from a summer peak.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index for used cars and trucks fell 2.9% sequentially in November, accelerating from 1.1% and 2.4% declines in September and October. The index has declined for 5 straight months and is now 3.3% below 2021 levels.

The used car and truck index is the only category to fall from 2021 on an unadjusted basis.

Related tickers: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), CarMax (NYSE:KMX), Lithia Motors (LAD), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Penske Automotive Group (PAG), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Vroom (VRM), Sonic Automotive (SAH), and Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

