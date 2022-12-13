Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose more than 5% in premarket trading as investment firm Citi wondered whether the new chatbot ChatGPT could be a "Pokemon Go" moment for artificial intelligence.

Analyst Atif Malik, who has a buy rating and $210 price target on Nvidia (NVDA), noted that investors have been wondering if ChatGPT is the "next killer data center AI application" and a meaningful driver for Nvidia. It's still too early to tell, Malik conceded, but the analyst noted that ChatGPT's language model is a "significant breakthrough" nonetheless.

"We believe the GPT-3 language model complexity with 175B parameters or 100x larger than prior GPT-2 model provides a significant breakthrough in natural language conversation/text completion and can lend itself to many applications including search," Malik wrote in an note to clients.

ChatGPT has some investors wondering it could be a significant impact to Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) search business.

The analyst added that AI-driven workload adoption is still in the "early innings" and model complexity is only on the rise.

Along with Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) is slated to be two of Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) initial customers at the company's Arizona plant when it fully opens in 2024.