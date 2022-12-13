BitFrontier Capital proceeds with upgrades to its 1st mining facility in North Carolina

Dec. 13, 2022 8:17 AM ETBitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (BFCH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BitFrontier Capital Holdings (OTCPK:BFCH) has announced that the remaining parts for our Liquid Immersion Cooling system have been ordered from Engineered Fluids, including 10 SLIC tanks, 1 30 HP pump, and Bitcool Dielectric Coolant.
  • The Co. expects to receive the first 5 tanks, our 1 Megawatt cooler, and enough Bitcool fluid to accommodate those first 5 tanks by the end of the month.
  • The Co. have also identified vendors to provide us with other pieces needed for the cooling system such as Hi-TEMP CPVC and will be ordering those pieces in the next few weeks.

