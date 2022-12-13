ContraFect to purchase ~$7M of shares

  • Clinical-stage biotechnology company ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) is set to purchase ~$7M of its common stock.
  • The company has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase.
  • CFRX has agreed to issue 4,350,000 shares and and pre-funded warrants to purchase 49,913,565 shares.
  • The purchase price for each share and associated warrants will be $0.129.
  • As part of the concurrent private placement, the company has also agreed to issue class A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 108,527,130 shares and class B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 54,263,565 shares.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 15.
  • CFRX shares were trading -7.05% pre-market.
