Emergent to partner with Clicktivated, entering-streaming marketplace
Dec. 13, 2022 8:41 AM ETEmergent Health Corp (EMGE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Emergent Health (OTCPK:EMGE) to partner with Clicktivated Video, a clickable livestream video to create "Shoppable Content" for its regenerative health and wellness products giving emergent a competitive advantage to significantly increase revenues.
- Emergent will market this innovative technology through influencers and experts.
The letter intends company to become a Clicktivated shareholder and purchase licenses of Clicktivated's interactive/shopping video technology.
Marvin Segel, CMO of Emergent and son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel stated, "With Clicktivated's technology, the Emergent consumer will be able to click, engage and shop on demand. This is the game changer. Emergent's consumer experience will be based on "Content Based Shopping."
