Airline fares in the U.S. were up 36.0% in November compared to a year ago on an unadjusted basis with demand still very strong.

On a month-to-month comparison, air fares fell 3.0% in November after declining 1.1% in October, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Several carriers reported the strongest few days of passenger traffic around the Thanksgiving holiday since the pandemic in a trend that it is supportive of pricing into December.

Even if airline fares have peaked based on two consecutive months of drops, analysts still expect fares to stay elevated on a historical comparison with labor and fuel costs still relatively high in the industry. Strong corporate travel trends are also supporting fares to help offset the slip in leisure travel with consumer discretionary spending under pressure. For investors, high air fares means improved profitability for airline companies. North American carriers are expected to post profits of $9.9B in 2022 and $11.4B in 2023, per a forecast from the International Air Transport Association. That could help lead the way to a return to dividend payouts and more buyback firepower in 2023.

Outside the domestic market, global air fares are forecast by American Express Global Business Travel to rise in 2023 by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights. "Travel is rebounding in Asia Pacific and expected to grow as countries continue to reopen, but the current global economic headwinds show continued turbulence lies ahead," noted the firm.

U.S. airline stocks: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY), and Frontier Group (ULCC).

