Jacobs gets contract to provide consulting services for US air bases in Japan
Dec. 13, 2022 8:47 AM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) said Tuesday it was selected to provide professional facility planning, programming, design and construction management services for the U.S. Air Force at Yokota Air Base, Misawa Air Base and Camp Zama, Japan.
- The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity architecture and engineering services contract for the USAF 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan has a shared potential ceiling across multiple awardees of $99M.
- The contract has an initial five-year base period with the option to renew for an additional two years.
Comments