Nayax awarded Mastercard EU issuer license, expanding CoinBridge's operations
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) has received its European issuer license from Mastercard, on behalf of CoinBridge.
The European issuer license enables CoinBridge to further expand its operations and services into the EU and United Kingdom.
Together with receipt of an Israeli issuer license from Mastercard earlier this year, this reflects the company's strategy of obtaining issuer licenses across the globe and facilitating the launch of CoinBridge's "Pay with Points" loyalty solution.
"In receiving our European issuer license, we have significantly expanded our portfolio of innovative solutions, allowing us to offer issuer services and augment our advanced payment and clearance activities. We would like to thank Mastercard for their cooperation and trust, which is based on Nayax's extensive experience in the world of payments. We aim to bring growth to retailers and positively impact communities by offering consumers ways to easily spend their points at any outlet, thereby achieving our two main goals of continuously bringing more innovative solutions to the market and positively influencing our customers' bottom line." said Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder and CEO, Nayax.
Stockup 3.6%
Comments