MMAT, BXRX and AVYA among pre market losers
- The Lion Electric (LEV) -21% after pricing US$50M securities offering.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) -21%.
- Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM) -16%.
- Avaya Holdings (AVYA) -15%.
- Reborn Coffee (REBN) -14%.
- Hyperfine (HYPR) -14%.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) -14%.
- Engine Gaming and Media (GAME) -14%
- Adamas One (JEWL) -13% announces key trademarks supporting marketing and branding.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) -12% achieved 100% clinical benefit rate in phase 1b trial evaluating APVO436 in combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine for Venetoclax treatment naïve Patients with acute myeloid leukemia.
- Castellum (CTM) -11%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) -11%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) -10%.
- Conn's (CONN) -7% MasterBrand will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing Conn's.
- Baudax Bio (BXRX) -6%.
